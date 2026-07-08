Iranian IRGC reports strikes on U.S. positions in Bahrain and Kuwait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has fired on U.S. military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait.

This was announced in the statement released by the IRGC.

"Last night, the U.S. military attacked several non-military stations and coastal bases on the coast of Hormuzgan province in southern Iran, in clear violation of the ceasefire and the Islamabad memorandum of understanding," the statement said.

The IRGC responded to this attack by firing drones and missiles at 85 important U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. At the same time, a U.S. MQ9 drone that attempted to attack was shot down.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.