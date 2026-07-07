SOCAR and PETROCI review progress on Baleine field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and PETROCI discussed progress on the Baleine field.

This was announced in the information of SOCAR.

According to the information, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has met with Fatoumata Sanogo, Chief Executive Officer of PETROCI Holding.

The information noted that during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between SOCAR and PETROCI Holding on the Baleine oil and gas field development project, and the progress achieved under the project was reviewed.

"The parties also exchanged views on the further development of their mutually beneficial partnership and discussed opportunities for cooperation in development and production, oil and petroleum products trading, refining, digitalization, the application of artificial intelligence, human capital development, and other areas of mutual interest," SOCAR's information added.

According to the information of SOCAR, on January 22, 2026, the company signed an agreement with Italian Eni S.p.A. to acquire a 10% participating interest in the development project of the Baleine oil and gas field located offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The Agreement was signed between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Eni S.p.A. CEO Claudio Descalzi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026.

"This transaction represents SOCAR’s entry to Africa’s vast oil and gas resources and aligns strategically with SOCAR’s global expansion vision. The transaction also forms part of a broader strategic collaboration between SOCAR and Eni S.p.A across various segments of the energy industry. The implementation of this agreement and the closing of the transaction are subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant regulatory authorities, as well as the fulfillment of other customary terms and conditions," said SOCAR.

Baleine is considered one of the largest oil and gas discoveries made in West Africa in recent years. The giant offshore oil and gas field was discovered in 2021, with production commencing in 2023.

Baleine field currently produces over 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 75 million cubic feet (approximately 2.1 million cubic meters) of gas per day from Phases 1 and 2 of its development. With the launch of Phase 3, production is expected to rise to 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet (approximately 5.7 million cubic meters) of gas per day.

Baleine is Africa’s first net-zero emissions offshore oil and gas project.

PETROCI Holding is the national oil company of Côte d'Ivoire, founded in 1975. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of hydrocarbon deposits, as well as the storage, transportation and trading of oil and petroleum products.