Uzbekistan, Belarus develop new routes to boost Eurasian connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Uzbekistan and Belarus are expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, with a focus on developing new international corridors, increasing freight volumes, and strengthening connectivity across Eurasia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan.

The two countries are actively cooperating within the framework of the CIS Coordinating Transport Meeting, the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD), and the Council for Railway Transport of CIS Member States.

Both Uzbekistan and Belarus are also working together through multilateral platforms, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where the development of international transport corridors remains a key area of cooperation.

Belarus is among Uzbekistan’s major trade and transport partners. In 2025, freight transportation between the two countries reached 850,000 tons, marking a 30% increase compared with the previous year.

“The growth in freight volumes demonstrates the existing potential for expanding mutual transportation, particularly through increasing Uzbek exports and developing new logistics routes,” the statement said.

Currently, imports account for the majority of cargo flows, including timber products and food supplies, while exports from Uzbekistan are mainly represented by agricultural products.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical challenges and the diversification of global supply chains, both countries are placing greater emphasis on developing alternative transport routes connecting East and West, as well as North and South.

One of the key projects under consideration is the creation of a multimodal transport corridor linking Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – ports of the Indian Ocean.

The agreement to establish and develop the route was launched in 2023 when the transport ministers of Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding during the SCO Transport Forum in Tashkent. Belarus and Pakistan joined the memorandum in 2024, while discussions are ongoing regarding Afghanistan’s participation.

“The corridor is expected to significantly reduce delivery times and shorten transport routes, directly connecting CIS and European markets with South and Southeast Asia,” the ministry said.

According to the project’s estimates, the route could be approximately twice as short as existing alternatives and reduce delivery periods by two to three times.

The initiative also includes plans to introduce common operating standards, unified transport documentation, and harmonized technical procedures among participating countries.

Uzbekistan’s growing transit role has already shown positive results. In the first quarter of 2026, transit freight volumes moving through Uzbekistan toward southern destinations increased by 23% year-on-year, reaching 1.8 million tons, including 1.3 million tons transported by rail and 500,000 tons by road.

Another area of potential cooperation is the training of transport industry specialists. Belarus, which has an established education system in railway and transport fields, could strengthen cooperation with Uzbekistan’s specialized institutions, including through student exchanges, professional training programs, and joint research projects.

“Cooperation between the Belarusian State University of Transport and Uzbekistan’s transport institutions could support the development of modern expertise in railway transport, multimodal logistics, and international transportation,” officials noted.

The countries are also considering expanding digital cooperation through the introduction of electronic exchange of road transport permits via the E-permit system.

“Digitalization of permit procedures will improve transparency, reduce the impact of human factors, and strengthen control over the use of permits amid growing road freight volumes,” the statement said.

Officials emphasized that transport cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus is moving beyond traditional freight expansion and is gaining strategic importance.

“Projects ranging from the development of a multimodal corridor toward Indian Ocean ports to the digitalization of transport procedures can transform the geographic position of both countries into a competitive advantage,” the statement concluded.

The implementation of these initiatives is expected to strengthen economic ties between Uzbekistan and Belarus while contributing to the development of sustainable transport connectivity across Eurasia.