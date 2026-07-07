QazaqGaz allocates $480 mln annually to support Kazakhstan's domestic gas market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz allocates 226.3 billion tenge (about $480 million) annually to subsidize the domestic gas market, helping keep gas prices affordable for households, according to the government's press service.

The announcement was made by QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov during a government meeting.

According to Zhamauov, supporting domestic consumers remains the company's top priority. In 2025, Kazakhstan's main gas pipeline system transported 88.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas. Of this volume, QazaqGaz supplied 20.5 bcm to the domestic market, while 5 bcm was exported to China.

Zhamauov also updated the government on the progress of major gas infrastructure projects. Construction of the 1 bcm-per-year gas processing plant at the Kashagan field has reached 61.4 percent completion, while deliveries of the main process equipment are 98 percent complete.

He noted that 1,775 workers and 314 units of specialized equipment are operating around the clock at the construction site, allowing construction and installation work to be completed by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, work is also advancing on the second string of the Beineu–Bozoi–Shymkent trunk gas pipeline. Basic engineering has been completed, engineering surveys are 98 percent finished, and the overall project design is 35.56 percent complete.

Equipment orders have already been placed, and the first batch of pipes has arrived at Kazakhstan's border with China. Pipe distribution along the route is scheduled to begin in early August, followed by welding and installation in mid-August. The first shipment of gas compressor units is expected to leave the manufacturer in September.