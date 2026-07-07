Uzbekistan presents green energy experience in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Uzbekistan presented its experience in renewable energy development and green transition at the IV International Scientific and Practical Conference on the Current State and Prospects for the Development of Renewable Energy, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The conference, organized on July 2–3 by the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, brought together scientists, industry experts, government officials, researchers, university representatives, and international organizations to discuss the latest developments in clean energy technologies.

Uzbekistan's delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the National Research Institute of Renewable Energy Sources, the National Energy Association of Uzbekistan, and Tashkent State Technical University.

The country's participation was organized under the regional Green Skills for a Green Economy in Central Asia project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

“The conference served as a platform to exchange experience on advancing renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and strengthening regional cooperation in the transition to a green economy,” organizers said.

Participants discussed global trends in renewable energy development, the deployment of innovative technologies, digitalization of power systems, the use of artificial intelligence in electricity grid management, and the future of solar and wind energy.

The conference also featured scientific presentations on energy efficiency, renewable energy development, digital transformation of the energy sector, and the training of highly qualified specialists for the green economy.