Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The development of the Middle Corridor has been discussed between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a post on the social media platform X.

"Together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we met with the delegation led by U.S. Senator Steve Daines. The discussion reaffirmed that the Azerbaijan–US strategic partnership continues to advance successfully, driven by the political will of the Presidents of both countries and built on mutual trust.

We discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and investment, energy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, critical minerals, and industry. Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the Middle Corridor in strengthening international trade, regional connectivity, and economic integration," the publication said.

Furthermore, the publication noted that the importance of the Economic Dialogue platform, established within the framework of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, was highlighted as one of the key institutional platforms for bilateral cooperation. The parties also exchanged views on the roadmap for implementing joint projects.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal trade route connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries before crossing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, ultimately reaching Europe. It is a land-based transport route that bypasses longer maritime routes, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with European markets.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and the U.S. have elevated their ties to a strategic partnership, formalized by a bilateral Charter on Strategic Partnership signed during U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to Baku. Relations are deeply focused on regional connectivity, energy security, and AI, bolstered by the U.S.-brokered peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.