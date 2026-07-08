Sharing experiences within WIPO to contribute to development of national intellectual property systems – Kamran Imanov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Sharing experiences within World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will contribute to the development of national intellectual property systems and improve the quality of digital services, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in his online speech within the framework of the 68th Session of the Assembly of the Member States of WIPO.

"Dear Mr. Chairman, Dear Mr. Director General, Dear Assembly Participants!

I congratulate Mr. Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, on his re-election to another term.

The development of intellectual property in Azerbaijan is being implemented in accordance with the Socioeconomic Development Strategy, the Digital Development Concept, and the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2028.

The growing interdisciplinary nature of intellectual property, its contribution to the innovation ecosystem, and the institutional reform implemented by the President of the country make the IP Office a key player in development.

The focus is on the philosophy of the results of intellectual activity, AI, and IP: from their mathematical origins to philosophical and legal aspects, the extent to which innovative potential is harnessed, and other interdisciplinary research, conducted in tandem with the IP departments we have established at leading universities. At the core of this IP policy is a rethinking of IP itself, not only as exclusive rights, but also as the objects endowed with these rights.

We are grateful to the WIPO Secretariat for including the Agency's structure and activities among the 15 designated IP offices and reflecting them in the WIPO Pathfinders Report.

Along with the digital industrial property platform, PƏNAH, integrated with WIPO IPAS with 24/7 online registration, 3D-format, "Open Registries," including mobile platforms, and a dedicated accessibility menu, a digital copyright platform is also operational.

An AI bot with consulting capabilities has been created, and AI solutions for automating key patenting processes have been developed in collaboration with the Eurasian Patent Office.

I am confident that sharing experiences within WIPO will contribute to the development of national intellectual property systems and improve the quality of digital services.

Thank you for your attention," Imanov said.