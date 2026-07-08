Kazakhstan plans to complete Pavlodar airport reconstruction in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The reconstruction of Pavlodar Airport in Kazakhstan is scheduled for completion in September 2026, the Main Transport Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan said.

"Construction and installation works are progressing according to schedule, with the reconstruction expected to be completed in September 2026. The contractor, the project customer, and the technical supervision team have been instructed to ensure the timely and high-quality execution of the works, strict compliance with labor safety and environmental regulations, as well as the lawful and efficient use of allocated state funds," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the statement, more than 9 billion tenge (about $19.1 million) has been allocated for the project from the Special State Fund, which was formed using assets illegally acquired and recovered by Kazakhstan's prosecution authorities.

Following the reconstruction, the airport's passenger handling capacity will increase from 200 to 300 passengers per hour, while the quality of passenger services and overall comfort are expected to improve.

The prosecutor's office noted that the project remains under its special supervision.

Earlier, the Pavlodar Region Akimat (administration) said the reconstruction project includes the modernization of the airport's runway, which will be widened from 45 meters to 60 meters, as well as the taxiway and apron. The project also provides for the installation of modern lighting, video surveillance, and drainage systems.

The reconstruction is being carried out to preserve the airport's aerodrome certification. The general contractor is Kyrylys Group RK LLP, while the total project cost amounts to 16.4 billion tenge (about $34.9 million).