Uzbekistan highlights reforms at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session

Photo: the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan's parliamentary delegation presented the country's ongoing reforms during the 33rd annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in The Hague, the Netherlands.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

The session, held under the theme “International Law and Common Principles: Foundations of Security and Cooperation in the OSCE Region,” brought together representatives of more than 250 delegations from Europe, North America and Central Asia.

Uzbekistan's delegation included Odiljon Mamatkarimov, chairman of the Senate Committee on Science, Education and Healthcare.

“Participants discussed key issues related to the development of parliamentary diplomacy, strengthening international security, supporting democratic institutions and protecting human rights,” Uzbekistan's Senate said.

The session featured reports and discussions focused on improving international security mechanisms, preventing conflicts and strengthening democratic institutions, human rights protections and parliamentary diplomacy in response to current challenges.

“The participants emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in these areas amid contemporary global challenges,” the Senate noted.

During meetings focused on Central Asia and the Silk Road Group, members of the Uzbek delegation briefed participants on reforms being implemented under the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy.

The delegation also presented changes aimed at improving parliamentary activities and advancing reforms in education, healthcare and the social sector.

“Members of the Uzbek delegation provided information on reforms being carried out under the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy, as well as transformations in education, healthcare and the social sphere,” the Senate said.

The Uzbek parliamentary delegation also held a series of meetings with the secretary general of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the assembly's special representative for Central Asia and the head of the Dutch delegation.

“The talks focused on further strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and expanding cooperation within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly,” the Senate added.