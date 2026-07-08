Azerbaijan amends "Regulations on Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Regulations on the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve in Azerbaijan have been amended.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, it is prohibited to damage or destroy monuments located on the territory of the reserve, to move them to another place without the consent of the administration, as well as to carry out construction, installation, restoration, reconstruction, conservation work, or improvement measures that violate their integrity and pose a threat to them.