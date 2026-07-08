Uzbekistan's TMK, Canada's EarthDaily explore AI use in mineral exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and Canadian geospatial analytics company EarthDaily have discussed the potential use of artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to improve mineral exploration in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement published by TMK following the talks at TMK's headquarters.

During the meeting, EarthDaily presented Marigold, an artificial intelligence-based platform designed to support geological exploration through the automated processing and analysis of satellite imagery.

“EarthDaily specialists provided a detailed overview of the platform's capabilities, including automated satellite image analysis, data noise removal and the identification of prospective geological targets,” TMK said.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Marigold can predict potentially promising exploration areas and help geologists determine priority targets for drilling. The technology is expected to support more efficient exploration planning while reducing the time and costs associated with geological studies.

“The platform enables geologists to identify priority drilling targets, optimize exploration activities and significantly reduce both time and costs,” TMK noted.

The sides also reviewed the possibility of applying the platform under Uzbekistan's specific geological conditions. Discussions covered the reliability of the system's results and the algorithms used to process and interpret satellite data.

Particular attention was given to the role of advanced geospatial technologies in modernizing Uzbekistan's mineral exploration sector and improving the efficiency of geological data analysis.

“The parties exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the digitalization of geological exploration, the implementation of AI-driven solutions and the adoption of advanced geospatial technologies,” TMK added.

The talks reflect Uzbekistan's broader efforts to introduce digital technologies and artificial intelligence into the mining and geological sectors as the country seeks to improve exploration efficiency and strengthen its technological capabilities.