Kazakhstan inks $107mln rhenium processing deal with UK company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kazakhstan's JSC Zhezkazganredmet has signed a long-term offtake contract with the UK's Maritime House Ltd. for the processing of rhenium-bearing raw materials.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

According to the information, the five-year commercial agreement, valued at $107 million, was signed at the Ministry of Industry and Construction in the presence of Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev. According to the ministry, the contract marks an important step in strengthening industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

"The agreement will provide the foundation for the implementation of a major investment project to produce metallic rhenium from secondary raw materials in the city of Saran, Karaganda Region. The project will involve $30 million in investments. The document also provides for long-term cooperation between the parties, including ensuring a stable production workload," the ministry said.

The ministry notes that the agreement supports Kazakhstan's policy of promoting deeper processing of raw materials, introducing advanced technologies, and developing high-tech industries. It is also expected to expand the country's export potential and strengthen its position in the global market for critical minerals.

Zhezkazganredmet, a state-owned enterprise operating under the Committee of Industry of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction, is the country's first and only producer of ammonium perrhenate, perrhenic acid, metallic rhenium (in powder, bar, and pellet forms), and the osmium-187 (Os¹⁸⁷) isotope.

Moreover, founded in 1986, Maritime House Ltd. is a family-owned company specializing in rhenium recycling, as well as the production and international trade of specialty metals and hexamine.