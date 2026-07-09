US airstrikes halt train traffic on Iran's key Tehran–Mashhad Railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Today, as a result of US airstrikes on Iran, part of the Tehran—Mashhad railway line was damaged, which caused train traffic to be suspended.

This was announced in a statement published by the by the Iranian Railway Company.

According to the statement, technical and operational crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Repair work is currently underway on the damaged section. Efforts are being made to complete the repairs as soon as possible.

The company also reported that, due to the suspension of rail service, bus transportation has been arranged for passengers.

According to today’s statement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), U.S. forces carried out an additional strike against Iran with the aim of further weakening its ability to attack merchant ships and civilian sailors in the Strait of Hormuz. According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted approximately 90 military sites within Iran.

For its part, Iran stated that it had carried out strikes against U.S. military targets located in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.