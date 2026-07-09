Uzbekneftegaz strengthens industrial safety expertise in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Specialists from Uzbekistan's state-owned energy company Uzbekneftegaz have studied advanced industrial safety, environmental protection and emergency response practices in Russia as part of a broader cooperation framework involving regional oil and gas companies.

This was reflected in the statement published by Uzbekneftgaz.

The visit was organized under a memorandum signed last year by Uzbekneftegaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and a Russian company in the field of emergency response. The agreement includes provisions for exchanging professional experience and improving the qualifications of employees.

"A group of Uzbekneftegaz specialists working in industrial and occupational safety, health protection and environmental management visited Russia to study advanced practices in these areas," the Uzbek company said.

During the exchange, experts discussed the management of industrial safety systems, the development of a stronger safety culture and approaches to risk assessment and risk management.

The program also covered the introduction of international standarts, the organization of audits and monitoring procedures and mechanisms for rapid response to emergencies.

"Particular attention was paid to industrial safety management, the development of a safety culture, risk assessment and management and the implementation of international standards," Uzbekneftegaz said.

Russian specialists presented modern approaches to occupational and fire safety, environmental monitoring and medical services. The sides also reviewed practices for organizing rescue operations at oil-loading facilities, where rapid emergency response is critical to limiting industrial and environmental risks.

As part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation toured an oil refinery operated by the host company and examined training grounds, production facilities and educational and scientific laboratories.

The specialists also visited research centers, an energy-efficient fuel station and a plant-cloning laboratory to study technologies and management practices applied across different operational areas.

"The visit will contribute to further improving industrial, environmental and occupational safety in the oil and gas sector, introducing advanced technologies and management practices and strengthening the professional capacity of specialists," the company said.

The exchange forms part of Uzbekneftegaz's efforts to modernize safety management across its operations and strengthen cooperation with regional energy companies in emergency preparedness and industrial risk management.