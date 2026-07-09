Kazakhstan's national railway operator receives new locomotives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan's national railway operator, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), received 50 new locomotives in June 2026 as part of its fleet modernization program, according to the company.

KTZ noted that the new rolling stock, manufactured by Alstom and CRRC, was distributed among several locomotive depots. Kandyagash and Zhem each received 17 locomotives, while Aktogay received nine, Astana six, and Balkhash one.

As reported, since the beginning of 2026, KTZ has added 134 new locomotives to its fleet, including mainline diesel locomotives produced by Wabtec and CRRC, Alstom electric locomotives, and CRRC shunting locomotives.

The new locomotives are operating at depots in Astana, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangystau, Pavlodar, Makat, Ekibastuz, Zhem, Kandyagash, Aktogay, and Balkhash.

"The phased renewal of the locomotive fleet is part of KTZ's comprehensive modernization program. The new locomotives will improve the reliability of rail transportation, enhance train safety, and increase the efficiency of traction rolling stock operations," the company said.

The company noted that the locomotives are equipped with climate control systems, refrigerators, food warmers, ergonomic driver's seats, and storage compartments to improve working conditions for locomotive crews. The new models also incorporate engineering solutions designed to reduce operating costs and simplify maintenance.