Kuwait and Bahrain suffer massive airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kuwait's air defense systems repelled an attack involving missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces reported this.

According to the statement, "Kuwait's air defense forces are currently countering enemy missile strikes and drone attacks."

An air raid alert was also declared in Bahrain. The kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced this on its X page.

The ministry said in a statement: "Sirens have sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location."

Earlier, reports indicated that Iran was preparing a large-scale attack on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.