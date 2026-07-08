Tajikistan launches electric vehicle production at Sughd FEZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Tajikistan launched production of electric cargo vehicles at its Sughd Free Economic Zone.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Tajik president following Emomali Rahmon's visit to the country’s Sughd Free Economic Zone.

"The enterprise will produce 250 compact electric cargo vehicles, 15,000 bicycles, and 30,000 toys per month, with 70 percent of output destined for export," the press service said.

According to the statement, the second phase of Sairi Sughd LLC has started manufacturing compact electric cargo vehicles under the Sair Motors brand, as well as bicycles and children's toys. The facility employs more than 100 people and operates an integrated production chain equipped with automated manufacturing technologies.

Moreover, the information added that the company’s electric vehicles have a payload of more than one ton and can travel up to 100 kilometers on a single charge. Nearly all bicycle components are now manufactured domestically, with only three types of parts imported.

The second phase was built within the Sughd Free Economic Zone using tax and customs incentives available to investors. The government said the project aims to expand import-substituting manufacturing and increase exports, the report says.

Meanwhile, the Sughd Free Economic Zone, established in 2008, has become one of Tajikistan's main industrial investment hubs. Over the past 17 years, it has attracted domestic and foreign investors to launch 27 industrial and service facilities, while another 25 projects remain under development. In 2026 alone, five new companies registered in the zone, creating about 300 jobs. The zone offers tax and customs incentives to manufacturers and exporters as part of the government's industrialization strategy.