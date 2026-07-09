Uzbekistan, BYD discuss expanding EV production and exports

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and BYD are exploring plans to expand electric vehicle production, increase localization and strengthen the export potential of the company's manufacturing operations in the country.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Minister Laziz Kudratov and Cao Shuang, BYD's managing director for Central Asia and the Caucasus on July 8.

According to the statement, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress of the company's electric vehicle manufacturing project and discussed its next stage of development.

"Particular attention was paid to expanding production capacity, increasing the level of localization and strengthening the enterprise's export potential," the ministry said.

BYD, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and new energy vehicles, launched vehicle production in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region in June 2024. The project marked a major step in the country's efforts to develop a domestic automotive industry focused on cleaner transport technologies.

During the talks, the sides discussed further expansion of the plant's production infrastructure and measures to increase vehicle exports from Uzbekistan. The development of BYD's manufacturing operations could also support the government's broader push to integrate local companies into automotive supply chains and increase the share of domestically produced components.

The meeting also focused on plans to develop a nationwide network of fast-charging stations, an important component of Uzbekistan's transition toward electric mobility.

"The parties discussed the development of a nationwide network of fast-charging stations across Uzbekistan," the ministry said, highlighting infrastructure development as one of the key priorities for the project's expansion.

A broader charging network could help support rising demand for electric vehicles while reducing infrastructure constraints on their adoption in regions outside major urban centers.

Following the meeting, the Uzbek government and BYD "reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their long-term partnership" and ensuring the continued implementation and development of the company's project in Uzbekistan.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan's efforts to attract international automotive manufacturers, expand technology-based production and develop export-oriented industrial capacity as the country seeks to accelerate its transition toward greener transportation.