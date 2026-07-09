Turkmenistan, Pakistan's TRANSHOLD discuss logistics cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Turkmenistan discussed expanding cooperation in transport and logistics with Pakistan's freight forwarding and supply chain company TRANSHOLD.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan following a meeting between ambassador, Movlam Atajanov, and Babar Badat, chairman of TRANSHOLD and former president of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).

"The parties exchanged views on prospects for further development of cooperation in the international transport and logistics sector, experience-sharing in logistics, and enhancing the efficiency of transport and transit corridors," the embassy said.

According to the press release, the discussions focused on Turkmenistan's role in developing international transport routes and strengthening its position as a transport and logistics hub linking Europe and Asia.

The sides also highlighted the importance of expanding regional and international cooperation, improving cargo transportation efficiency, introducing modern logistics solutions and promoting mutually beneficial partnerships, the report noted.

In the course of the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further cooperation and discussed possible joint initiatives in the transport and logistics sector.

TRANSHOLD is one of Pakistan's logistics and freight forwarding companies, providing international freight, customs brokerage, warehousing and supply chain services. Its chairman, Babar Badat, served as president of FIATA, the world's largest organization representing freight forwarders and logistics providers, whose members account for a substantial share of global freight forwarding operations. The meeting reflects Turkmenistan's continued engagement with international logistics companies as it seeks to strengthen transit connectivity through the Middle Corridor, the North-South Transport Corridor and other regional transport routes.