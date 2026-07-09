Uzbekistan's Fergana explores biochar, energy projects with Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan's Fergana region is exploring a new investment project with Belarusian forestry export enterprise BELLESEXPORT to process cotton stalks into biochar and generate energy from agricultural waste.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Fergana Regional Administration following the meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Sergey Matyulin, deputy head of BELLESEXPORT, on the sidelines of the Third Forum of Regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus in Minsk.

According to the information, the sides reviewed prospective projects for joint implementation and identified priority areas for further cooperation.

"Proposals were put forward to process cotton stalks and produce biochar, as well as generate thermal energy, electricity and other products from agricultural raw materials," the statement says.

The proposed project would focus on the use of cotton stalks, locally known as guza-paya, as a raw material for value-added production. Uzbekistan's large cotton industry generates significant volumes of agricultural residues, creating potential opportunities for their use in renewable energy and environmentally oriented industrial projects.

Bozorov highlighted Fergana's potential to implement the initiative and said regional authorities were prepared to support the investment project.

"Fergana has extensive opportunities in this area, and all necessary conditions will be created for the implementation of the investment project," Bozorov said.

The parties also outlined specific follow-up tasks aimed at advancing the proposed cooperation and assessing the practical implementation of the project.

BELLESEXPORT is an export and production enterprise operating within the system of Belarus' Ministry of Forestry. The company specializes in promoting Belarusian timber products in international markets and organizing foreign economic activities.

The talks come as Uzbekistan seeks to expand the use of renewable energy technologies and improve the processing of agricultural waste. Converting cotton residues into biochar and energy products could contribute to more efficient resource use while supporting regional industrial development.

The Fergana region and the Belarusian company agreed to continue work on the proposed initiatives, with the sides focusing on the practical steps required to move potential joint projects forward.