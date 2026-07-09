Uzbekistan, Poland seek stronger parliamentary and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and Poland have discussed strengthening interparliamentary relations and expanding cooperation in trade, investment and tourism as the two countries seek to deepen political and economic engagement.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Senate of Oliy Majlis following a meeting between Alisher Agzamkhodjayev, chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment and Tourism of Uzbekistan's Senate and Zbigniew Rau, a member of Poland's Sejm on July 8.

The talks focused on further developing parliamentary relations, intensifying political dialogue and broadening cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, culture and humanitarian affairs.

"The sides discussed the further development of interparliamentary relations between Uzbekistan and Poland and the intensification of political dialogue," the Uzbek Senate said.

Rau, who is visiting Uzbekistan to participate in the First International Forum of Islamic Civilization, praised the organization of the event and highlighted its role in facilitating international dialogue.

"The forum has been organized at a high level," Rau said, according to the Senate. He noted that meetings held on the sidelines of the event with lawmakers and representatives of international organizations contribute to strengthening cooperation between countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on developing parliamentary diplomacy and sharing legislative experience. Discussions covered measures to intensify contacts between the Uzbek and Polish parliaments, expand interregional ties and strengthen mutual support within international parliamentary organizations.

Economic cooperation was another key focus of the meeting. The sides reviewed practical proposals aimed at increasing trade and investment, implementing joint projects and expanding contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

The parties also considered opportunities to strengthen cooperation in tourism, a sector Uzbekistan has increasingly promoted as part of its efforts to diversify economic activity and deepen international engagement.

"The sides reviewed practical proposals to expand trade and economic and investment cooperation, implement joint projects and develop contacts between business circles," the Senate said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Uzbekistan and Poland reaffirmed their readiness to consistently develop bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on interparliamentary cooperation.

The sides also expressed their commitment to maintaining "a trusting and constructive dialogue" and supporting joint initiatives aimed at serving the interests of the Uzbek and Polish people.