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UEFA Conference League: Azerbaijan's Zira crushes Georgian Torpedo

Society News 8 July 2026 22:33 (UTC +04:00)
UEFA Conference League: Azerbaijan's Zira crushes Georgian Torpedo
Photo: UEFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The first match of the UEFA Conference League qualifying round took place in Sumgayit between the Azerbaijani club Zira and the Georgian Torpedo.

The match, which took place at the Sumgait City Stadium, ended with a 3:0 victory for the Azerbaijani team.

Renato Ruan opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Davit Volkov doubled the lead in the 47th minute. Renato Ruan scored the final goal of the match, converting a penalty.

The return match between the teams will take place in Georgia on July 16.

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