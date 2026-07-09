Uzbekistan, Japan explore co-op in green energy, infrastructure and tourism

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and Japan have discussed expanding economic cooperation in green technologies, infrastructure, tourism and digitalization.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance following the talks between a Japanese delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Japan-CIS Business Cooperation Committee, and Jasur Karshibayev, adviser to Uzbekistan's minister of economy and finance.

According to the information, representatives of Shimizu Corporation, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Sojitz Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, MUFG Bank and Toyo Engineering Corporation also attended the meeting.

The sides reviewed opportunities to deepen trade and economic ties, attract investment and expand cooperation in infrastructure and innovation. Tourism emerged as a key area of discussion, with the parties considering ways to tap Uzbekistan's tourism potential and attract additional investment to the sector.

The Japanese delegation said sustainable development should be based on "three key pillars" — promoting a green economy, strengthening resilience to global challenges and investing in human capital.

"Further strengthening the partnership with Uzbekistan is important," the Japanese side said, expressing interest in advanced technologies, transport and social infrastructure, digital and information services and humanitarian cooperation.

Uzbek side outlined reforms focused on human capital development, the digital transformation of the economy and public administration, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and modern digital solutions.

The Uzbek side also pointed to investment opportunities in tourism and emphasized the need to strengthen energy security through modern energy-efficient technologies.

The Japanese delegation said it was "ready to further enhance cooperation" in green technologies, renewable energy and projects designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The talks also covered Uzbekistan's participation in international climate finance mechanisms, including the Joint Crediting Mechanism, or JCM, established between Uzbekistan and Japan. The mechanism could support joint projects aimed at cutting emissions and advancing environmentally sustainable development.

Infrastructure financing was another focus of the meeting. The sides discussed increasing the participation of Japanese companies in transport and social infrastructure projects, as well as potential financing mechanisms involving Japanese export credit agencies and financial institutions.

Cooperation on workforce development was also addressed, including opportunities to expand employment in Japan for young Uzbek professionals.

The Japanese side praised the potential of Uzbekistan's youth and expressed interest in closer cooperation in education, vocational training and professional exchange programs.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint initiatives in tourism, investment, infrastructure, green energy, digitalization and human capital development.