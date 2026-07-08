Azerbaijan urges citizens to heed official warnings amid Middle East tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijani citizens in the Middle East should follow official warnings, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing in Baku with Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ayman Al Safadi, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the security situation in the Middle East remains complex, and Azerbaijani citizens traveling to areas where military operations are ongoing should exercise extreme caution.

The minister noted that the situation in regions where military operations and armed clashes are taking place can change very quickly. According to him, in such conditions, both diplomatic mechanisms and relevant state bodies carry out their activities in a coordinated manner.

Bayramov pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly informs citizens about existing risks and urges them to carefully follow official warnings.

"Before traveling to any country, people should take into account the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant state bodies and assess the situation correctly. In the event of any emergency, it is important to follow the instructions and recommendations of the official bodies of that state first of all. Because it is that state that primarily implements security measures in the territory of that country," he emphasized.

The Minister recalled that during the events taking place in the Middle East in recent months, Azerbaijan also faced such situations.

"As soon as possible, the Azerbaijani state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant structures, in accordance with the instructions of the country's leadership, provide necessary support to our citizens and take all necessary measures for their safe return to the country," he said.

Bayramov added that cooperation with relevant state agencies and partner countries will continue to ensure the safety, provide assistance, and organize the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who are in difficult situations in various conflict zones.

In conclusion, the minister called on Azerbaijani citizens not to travel to countries where military conflicts are ongoing.

"It is unacceptable for Azerbaijani citizens to travel to these countries to participate in military conflicts. This poses a serious threat, first of all, to their own lives and health and can lead to grave consequences," Bayramov noted.