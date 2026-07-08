KRF Awards Young Artists Participating in the “Colors of Karabakh” (2026) Project (PHOTO)

On 7 July, an award ceremony was held for the 26 young artists participating in the "Colors of Karabakh: From Tragedy to Triumph" (2026) project, implemented at the initiative and organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF), with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts (ASAFA).

This year's edition of the project shifts its primary focus from the destruction of the past to the present and future of Garabagh, highlighting the region's revival, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction process, as well as its breathtaking nature and rich cultural heritage. As part of the project, 26 young artists created a total of 29 works of art on these themes, including 24 paintings and 5 sculptures.

The ceremony was attended by Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund; Natig Aliyev, People's Artist and Rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts; Salhab Mammadov, People's Artist and Vice-Rector for International Relations at ASAFA; Fuad Salayev, People's Artist and Vice-Rector for Science and Creative Affairs at ASAFA; as well as the young artists participating in the project.

Speaking about the project, Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, highlighted its significance and its contribution to fostering the creativity of young artists. According to him, "Colors of Karabakh: From Tragedy to Triumph" (2026), a natural continuation of the "Colors of Karabakh" project first launched in 2024, serves as an important bridge for passing Azerbaijan's historical memory on to future generations through the language of art.

The Chairman of the Executive Board emphasised that the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev, have become a major source of inspiration for artists. He noted that by participating in the project, the young artists had made their own contribution to the historic mission of restoring Garabagh.

Expressing his hope that the project would continue to expand and be expanded to the international level in the future, Rahman Hajiyev extended his sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts, led by Rector Natig Aliyev, for their support in ensuring the project's success, as well as to the young artists who created these remarkable works. According to him, every artwork produced by the young artists reflects not only the painful history of Garabagh but also the remarkable revival currently taking place in the region and the triumphant spirit of the Azerbaijani people.

In his remarks, Natig Aliyev, People's Artist and Rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts, highlighted the project's exceptional role in fostering patriotism among the younger generation and supporting the development of their creative potential. Expressing his satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between the Karabakh Revival Fund and the Academy, he highly praised the students' artistic interpretation of this historic subject and voiced confidence in the continued success of the project.

Natig Aliyev also thanked Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, for the attention and support shown to the students, noting that these projects also make a valuable contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's visual arts.

The Academy's Vice-Rectors, People's Artists Salhab Mammadov and Fuad Salayev, also addressed the participants, speaking about the significance of the project and the artistic value of the works presented.

Following the speeches, the award ceremony officially commenced. The authors of the artworks created within the framework of the "Colors of Karabakh: From Tragedy to Triumph" (2026) project were presented with special certificates by the Karabakh Revival Fund, as well as special scholarships established jointly by the Fund and PASHA Capital Investment Company.

At the end of the event, the participating students expressed their gratitude to the Fund's leadership for providing them with this opportunity and for the high level of support shown to their creativity. The ceremony concluded with a group photo.

The "Colors of Karabakh" project was first implemented in 2024 at the initiative and under the organization of the Karabakh Revival Fund, with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts.

As part of the project, 23 talented young artists created 23 works of art, including 19 paintings and 4 sculptures. The AZN 90,200 generated from the sale of these artworks was donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund to support the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in Garabagh.

The artworks created as part of the "Colors of Karabakh" (2026) project will also be auctioned at a charity sale in the coming days, with all proceeds to be donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund.