Tajikistan bolsters food security with high-capacity flour mill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Tajikistan has commissioned a flour mill with a daily wheat processing capacity of 200 tons.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Tajik president on July 8 following his visit to the Bobojon Gafurov district in the country’s Sughd region.

"The new enterprise is equipped with modern machinery and has the capacity to process up to 200 tons of wheat per day," the presidential press service said.

According to the information, the facility, operated by Iroda Invest LLC, specializes in producing durum wheat flour for pasta, pizza dough, and other food products requiring high-quality flour.

The complex includes a flour mill, a 600-ton raw material warehouse, finished goods storage facilities, and a mechanical workshop for equipment maintenance and spare parts production, the report says.

The information indicates that the enterprise was built with domestic investment and has created 46 permanent jobs. Officials said the project is expected to strengthen domestic supplies of high-quality flour for food manufacturers and reduce reliance on imported products.

During the visit, Rahmon also viewed an exhibition of industrial products manufactured in the Bobojon Gafurov district, including flour, pasta, vegetable oil, poultry products, compound feed, and construction materials, the report added.

Meanwhile, agriculture remains a cornerstone of Tajikistan's economy, accounting for about 23% of GDP, 25% of exports, and more than 60% of total employment in 2024. Potato is one of the country's key food crops, with production exceeding 1.26 million tons last year, up 10.4% year-on-year.

Expanding irrigation infrastructure has become a government priority as most of Tajikistan's crop production depends on irrigated land. More than 90% of agricultural output comes from irrigated farmland, but aging canals, pumping stations, and drainage systems continue to constrain productivity and increase water losses. The government, supported by international partners including the World Bank and the European Union, is implementing large-scale reforms to modernize irrigation networks and improve water management. In 2023, the World Bank and the EU launched the $47.7 million Strengthening Water and Irrigation Management (SWIM) project, which supports the preparation of Tajikistan's national irrigation strategy and the rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Tajikistan has about 1.6 million hectares of potentially irrigable land, although only around half of that area is currently irrigated due to geographical and infrastructure constraints. Expanding irrigation is viewed by the government as a key tool for increasing agricultural output, strengthening food security and raising exports of fruit, vegetables and other high-value crops.