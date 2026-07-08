bp to expand support for cultural projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. BP plans to expand its support for cultural projects in Azerbaijan, the company's Caspian vice president, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, said at the opening of the renovated exhibition hall at the Azerbaijan State Museum Center and the "Pearls of Azerbaijani Fine Art: A Golden Collection" exhibition, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

Aslanbeyli said BP remains committed to corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting different sectors of Azerbaijani society.

"We do not intend to limit our activities in Azerbaijan to oil and gas projects alone," he said. "Within our capabilities, we strive to contribute to the country's social, educational, cultural and public life through various projects."

He said BP had focused primarily on education initiatives for many years but has increasingly expanded its support for cultural projects and cultural heritage preservation in recent years.

The company carries out those projects in close cooperation with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, following the ministry's recommendations, Aslanbeyli said.

"If we have made even a small contribution to promoting the country's rich cultural heritage, it makes us very happy. We are proud of it," he said.

Aslanbeyli said the latest project included the renovation of five exhibition halls covering about 450 square meters (about 4,840 square feet) and equipping them with modern technology.

Once completed, the renovated space will host about 100 works of art in permanent and temporary exhibitions, he said.

The project also incorporates immersive technologies, which Aslanbeyli described as a pilot initiative.

"If it proves successful, we will consider implementing similar projects in other formats in the future," he said.