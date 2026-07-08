Trump announces end of U.S.-Iran ceasefire as tensions rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The ceasefire with Iran is over, U.S. President Donald Trump said, answering a journalist's question about the peace agreements between the U.S. and Iran during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the 36th NATO Summit hosted by Türkiye in Ankara, Trend reports.

"This is a very interesting question. I think that's it. I don't want to do business with them anymore," the U.S. President said.

The U.S. leader described the Iranian leadership as "angry and aggressive people."

Trump said he didn't need the help of NATO allies on the Iran issue.

"I'm not happy with NATO. They didn't help us, but we didn't need their help. I was just checking to see if they would help," he noted.

The White House chief, who claimed to have discussed the Iranian crisis with the leaders of Germany, France, and the UK, expressed dissatisfaction with Spain's actions:

"They are bad partners. We have stopped everything with them, including trade. Spain is not involved in anything within NATO. We can't continue to protect them all the time. I don't even talk to them. We have no business with Spain anymore," he noted.

The next summit of NATO leaders is being held in Ankara today. Today, the heads of state and government of 32 countries will meet to discuss important issues related to defense spending, the Iran crisis, European security, and the future of the alliance.