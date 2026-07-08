Azerbaijan grants diplomatic rank to employees of several diplomatic services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring diplomatic ranks on employees of the country's diplomatic service bodies.
The text of the decree has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, the following employees of the diplomatic service bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been conferred diplomatic ranks:
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Yalchin Rafiyev
Samir Sharifov
Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the First Class
Sultan Hajiyev
Ruslan Nasibov
Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Second Class
Samir Bejanov
Anar Najafli.