Azerbaijan grants diplomatic rank to employees of several diplomatic services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring diplomatic ranks on employees of the country's diplomatic service bodies.

The text of the decree has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the following employees of the diplomatic service bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been conferred diplomatic ranks:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Yalchin Rafiyev

Samir Sharifov

Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the First Class

Sultan Hajiyev

Ruslan Nasibov

Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Second Class

Samir Bejanov

Anar Najafli.