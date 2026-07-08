Singapore's Sunvera Solar eyes 2-GW manufacturing project in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Singapore's Sunvera Solar is considering a project to establish a photovoltaic cell manufacturing facility with 2 GW capacity in Kyrgyzstan.

This was reflected in a press release published by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce following a meeting between Deputy Economy and Commerce Minister Benazir Nurlanova and representatives of Singapore-based Sunvera Solar Pte. Ltd.

"The parties discussed prospects for implementing a project to establish a modern production facility for high-efficiency photovoltaic (solar) cells with a design capacity of up to 2 GW in the Kyrgyz Republic," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, representatives of the Energy Ministry and the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan also attended the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on renewable energy development, localization of high-tech manufacturing, job creation, and attracting foreign direct investment, the press release says.

They also agreed to continue assessing the project's implementation conditions and organize visits to potential production sites, the ministry noted.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has accelerated the development of solar energy to reduce its growing electricity deficit and diversify its power system dominated by hydropower. In June 2026, the country commissioned the first 175 MW phase of the 1.9 GW ROX Issyk-Kul solar power project, currently the largest operating solar facility in the country. Total investment in the project is expected to reach about $1.4 billion by 2028.

Several other utility-scale solar projects are also underway. Construction is progressing on a 600 MW solar plant in the Batken Region, while 300 MW and 250 MW projects backed by Hungarian and Chinese investors are in development. Together, the projects are expected to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan's power mix and help address rising domestic electricity demand.

Against this backdrop, the proposed 2 GW photovoltaic cell manufacturing facility would mark a shift from attracting renewable generation projects to developing domestic manufacturing capacity for the solar industry. If implemented, it would become one of the largest industrial investments in Kyrgyzstan's clean energy sector.