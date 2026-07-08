Tajikistan doubles brick plant's annual production capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Tajikistan doubled a brick plant's annual production capacity to 10 million units.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press office of the Tajik president following his working visit to the Devashtich district in the country’s Sughd region.

"With the commissioning of the new technological line at the Hajmis enterprise, the plant's annual production capacity increased from 5 million to 10 million bricks," the presidential press service said.

According to the statement, the expansion has nearly doubled the enterprise's workforce to 90 employees. Rahmon also remotely inaugurated a garment and carpet production workshop, creating 40 permanent jobs.

The workshop will mainly produce school uniforms and manufacture women's, men's, and sportswear on demand, the press service noted.

Meanwhile, accelerated industrialization has been Tajikistan's fourth national development goal since 2018, when President Emomali Rahmon identified the expansion of manufacturing as a strategic priority. To support this objective, the country designated 2022-2026 as the "Years of Industrial Development," focusing on import substitution, job creation, and higher value-added production.

The policy has led to a steady increase in industrial output and the number of manufacturing enterprises. According to the Agency on Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, industrial production increased by 20% year-on-year. Over the past five years, total industrial output has nearly doubled, while more than 2,040 industrial enterprises and 74,000 jobs have been created nationwide. In 2024 alone, 740 new industrial enterprises were launched, generating around 20,000 jobs.

Sughd Region, where the Hajmis brick plant is located, remains the country's largest industrial hub. In the first quarter of 2025, it accounted for 60.8% of Tajikistan's total industrial production and hosted 1,242 industrial enterprises, nearly one-third of all manufacturing facilities operating in the country. The government views further expansion of industries such as construction materials, textiles, and food processing as key to reducing import dependence and supporting long-term economic growth.