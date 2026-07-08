Uzbekistan, Belarus target $1B trade turnover by end of 2026

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and Belarus expect bilateral trade to exceed $1 billion by the end of 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry following the 3rd Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan, held on July 8 in Minsk as part of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Belarus.

According to the report, the forum focused on expanding interregional cooperation, strengthening trade and economic ties, and promoting new industrial cooperation projects.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko opened the plenary session.

“Over the past 10 years, trade turnover between our countries has increased more than 13-fold,” Shuleiko said.

He noted that bilateral trade grew by nearly 40 percent in the first five months of 2026.

“By the end of the year, bilateral trade is expected to exceed $1 billion,” Shuleiko added.

The forum brought together Davron Vakhabov, chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives of ministries, government agencies, regional administrations, and business communities from both countries.

Participants discussed expanding cooperation in industrial production, agriculture, transport and logistics, the food industry, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

The agenda also included business-to-business and government-to-business meetings, the signing of interregional agreements, and the implementation of joint investment projects.

The forum is expected to further strengthen practical cooperation between the regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, support the launch of new joint projects, and contribute to continued growth in bilateral trade.