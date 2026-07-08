Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement to contribute to regional peace – Jordanian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will make a significant contribution to strengthening peace and stability in the region, Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ayman Al Safadi said at a joint press conference in Baku with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the second round of political consultations was held between the foreign ministries of the two countries, and the parties held discussions on further developing bilateral relations. According to him, the existing close political dialogue forms the foundation for solid cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Al Safadi pointed out that the parties are interested in expanding trade, investment, and business relations. He underscored that for this purpose, activities will continue to develop cooperation in various areas of the economy, as well as strengthen ties between the private sectors.

According to the minister, an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas was signed between the two countries today, and this document will make a significant contribution to the development of tourism, expanding people-to-people ties, as well as strengthening cooperation between business circles.

"We are confident that today's agreements and future mutual visits will take our cooperation to a new stage and yield concrete results in trade, investment, tourism, as well as other areas," he said.

Furthermore, Al Safadi highlighted that the relevant structures of the parties will continue to work together to identify new directions for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Jordanian minister also welcomed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We assess the peace agreement being signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an important step. This agreement will make a significant contribution to strengthening peace and stability in the region," he stressed.

The minister noted that Jordan intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in strengthening security and stability in the region. According to him, the parties will continue coordination within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Al Safadi also touched upon the Palestinian issue in his speech, saying that this problem remains the main and central issue of the region. He stressed the importance of unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the need to respect international law.

The minister said that Jordan considers the two-state solution model to be the only way to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's position in supporting the two-state solution for many years. Azerbaijan consistently supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, an end to the occupation, and the right of the Palestinian people to live in peace and security in accordance with international law," he said.

Al Safadi added that the parties are also interested in expanding relations in the field of air transport, and the development of cooperation in the field of aviation in the near future will serve to increase the mutual travel of people.

In conclusion, the Jordanian Foreign Minister thanked Bayramov for his hospitality and invited him to visit Jordan.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and is interested in the full realization of the existing potential between our countries," Al Safadi emphasized.