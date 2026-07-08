Azerbaijan prohibits relocating monuments in Shusha without coordination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Moving monuments located in the territory of Azerbaijan's Shusha city to another place without coordination with the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority is prohibited.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the relevant amendment to the law "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha city".

According to the law, damage or destruction of monuments located in the territory of the city of Shusha, their transfer to another place without coordination with the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority, as well as construction, installation, restoration, reconstruction, conservation work, or improvement measures that violate their integrity and pose a threat to them are prohibited.

With the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on the implementation of the law, the authority to give consent to the aforementioned issues was transferred to the Shusha City State Reserve Management.