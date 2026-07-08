Uzbekistan advances nearly 100 priority AI projects across key sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan is implementing nearly 100 priority artificial intelligence projects across healthcare, education, agriculture, energy, finance, industry and e-government as part of its national AI development strategy through 2030.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov highlighted the country's AI reforms during the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, held in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 5-6.

The Uzbek delegation, led by Shermatov, joined representatives of international organizations, more than 170 national delegations, leading scientists, technology companies, investors and civil society at the event, which was organized for the first time within the United Nations system.

“The Global Dialogue is the first permanent global platform dedicated to AI governance and has an important role in shaping common principles and strengthening international cooperation,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said during the opening ceremony.

International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany also stressed the importance of an inclusive approach to AI governance, improving international legal and ethical standards, sharing experience among countries and protecting human rights.

Speaking at a high-level plenary session, Shermatov outlined Uzbekistan's efforts to develop artificial intelligence and implement its AI Technology Development Strategy through 2030.

“Nearly 100 priority projects are being implemented in healthcare, education, agriculture, energy, finance, industry and e-government,” Shermatov said.

He noted that Uzbekistan is also placing significant emphasis on developing human capital for the AI-driven economy.

“More than 1 million citizens have received certificates under the ‘5 Million AI Leaders’ project, while over 3,000 government employees are undergoing professional training,” the minister said.

Shermatov added that specialists responsible for artificial intelligence development have been appointed at 90 government agencies.

Uzbekistan has also improved its position in international AI rankings. The country ranked 62nd among 195 countries in Oxford Insights' Government AI Readiness Index, moving up 25 positions.

“Data security, transparency, ethics, cybersecurity and human oversight must remain fundamental principles in the development of artificial intelligence,” Shermatov said.

The minister also expressed Uzbekistan's readiness to further expand international cooperation in AI development and governance.