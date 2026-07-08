Azerbaijan approves its composition of joint commission with Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the composition of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Government and Algeria on the Azerbaijani side.
The following composition of the joint commission was approved on the Azerbaijani side:
Co-chairperson of the commission
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members of the commission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan
Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone
According to the decree, the joint commission should implement relevant measures to regulate and further expand trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan should send a relevant notification to Algeria about the composition of the joint commission on the Azerbaijani side.