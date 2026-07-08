Azerbaijan approves its composition of joint commission with Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the composition of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Government and Algeria on the Azerbaijani side.

The following composition of the joint commission was approved on the Azerbaijani side:

Co-chairperson of the commission

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone

According to the decree, the joint commission should implement relevant measures to regulate and further expand trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan should send a relevant notification to Algeria about the composition of the joint commission on the Azerbaijani side.