Uzbekistan, China advance trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan has stepped up efforts to expand trade, attract investment, and support agricultural exports to China through a series of meetings and initiatives carried out in June 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

The activities were conducted by the official representative of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee in China and focused on advancing the country's foreign economic interests, supporting investment projects, and strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

On June 17, Uzbekistan participated in an international expert meeting in Beijing focused on facilitating trade in agricultural and food products. The event brought together Chinese industry organizations, business representatives, and diplomatic missions from several countries.

Participants discussed opportunities to export agricultural and food products to the Chinese market, import and export procedures, inspection and quarantine controls, product registration requirements, and updated regulations introduced by China's General Administration of Customs.

“Uzbekistan has significant agricultural export potential, while ongoing reforms are aimed at simplifying trade procedures and creating more favorable conditions for investors,” Komil Kadirov, adviser at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China and official representative of the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan, said during the meeting.

Kadirov also highlighted the Customs Committee's digital transformation efforts, including improvements to the Single Window system, the expansion of international cooperation, and reforms aimed at streamlining trade procedures.

Throughout June, Uzbekistan also worked with Chinese investors to coordinate the implementation of investment projects and address operational issues through direct engagement with foreign companies.

In Shanghai, Uzbek officials held a working meeting with Shanghai SUS Environment management to review a major waste-to-energy investment project in Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya and Samarkand regions.

“The sides discussed the progress of the project to generate electricity through municipal waste processing and reached agreements aimed at ensuring its effective implementation,” the Customs Committee said.