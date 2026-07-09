ABB Bank launches the next stage of its bond issuance!

On 10 July 2026, ABB Bank will launch the next stage of its bond issuance. At this stage, the Bank will present its 7th bond issue to the capital market. The total volume of the issuance will amount to AZN 5,000,000.

The nominal value of each bond is AZN 100, and the issue currency is the Azerbaijani manat. The bonds will be issued for a period of 24 months, with an annual coupon rate of 10%. The issuance falls under the category of interest-bearing and unsecured bonds.

Coupon payments will be made monthly. The placement of the bonds will be carried out through a subscription method. The subscription period will last for 3 calendar weeks. ABB Invest will act as the underwriter and market maker for this issuance.

Through this issuance, ABB Bank aims to further strengthen its sustainable activity in the capital market and offer investors an accessible and reliable investment instrument with the potential for stable returns.

It should be noted that the Bank’s previous bond issuance, carried out in June 2026, was also successfully completed. The issue, with a total volume of AZN 10 million, was fully placed, while investor demand was almost twice as high as the offer. This once again confirms the strong interest in ABB Bank’s bonds.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful and universal products and services can be obtained at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, by contacting the Information Centre at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate pages on social media.