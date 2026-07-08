Pakistan calls on U.S. and Iran to prevent escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Pakistan called on the U.S. and Iran to refrain from further escalation.

This was stated in a statement by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Pakistan expresses its deep concern at the escalation in tensions in the region. A renewed conflict is in no one’s interest. Pakistan calls on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that may further undermine regional peace and stability," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Islamabad urges all sides to uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which remains an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the region and beyond.