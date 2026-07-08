Exhibition space upgraded for Baku’s Museum Centre (PHOTO)

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) projects — SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, TotalEnergies and ITOCHU— is pleased to announce the successful completion of a social investment project supporting the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan’s rich artistic heritage.

The initiative focused on the renovation and upgrade of the top-floor exhibition hall at the Museum Centre, one of Baku’s most iconic cultural landmarks, including the application of immersive technologies. The upgraded space has been transformed into a modern, museum-grade gallery designed to meet international standards for the safe preservation and high-quality display of artworks.



The project involved a full upgrade of the exhibition space, including:

Renovation works: 385 m² of exhibition space across five rooms upgraded to museum-grade standards, equipped with advanced lighting, climate control, and security systems to support world-class exhibition conditions.

Delivery of exhibition fit-out: conservation-standard display systems installed, including more than 150 frames, 10 pedestals, and specialized display equipment to ensure professional and safe presentation.

Expanded display capacity: the space now enables the exhibition of at least 150 artworks previously not on permanent display.

Establishment of multimedia capability: audiovisual infrastructure installed, including projection and sound systems, a media server, and projection-mapping software.

Content development: a series of short videos produced to support exhibition storytelling and visitor engagement.

The upgraded facility significantly expands access to the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery’s collection of more than 12,000 works. It also enables, for the first time, the continuous display of a wide selection of masterpiece artworks, including rare pieces by world-renowned Azerbaijani artists such as Sattar Bahlulzade, Mikayil Abdullayev, Tahir Salahov, Nadir Abdurrahmanov, and Omar Eldarov.

Beyond its exhibition function, the renovated hall will serve as a platform for education, research, and cultural exchange, offering visitors new ways to experience Azerbaijan’s artistic legacy through modern and engaging formats.

We are proud to support initiatives that preserve and promote Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage. By expanding the exhibition capacity of the Museum Centre and introducing modern display technologies, this project significantly improves public access to Azerbaijan’s artistic heritage while supporting its preservation for future generations. It also creates new opportunities to showcase the country’s cultural legacy to both local and international art lovers, ensuring that Azerbaijan’s artistic traditions continue to be celebrated, studied, and shared. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp vice president for the Caspian region

The project was implemented by Greentech Solutions LLC with a total budget of 420,000 AZN ($247,000).