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U.S. reports completion of new round of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets

US News 9 July 2026 08:36 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. reports completion of new round of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets
Mugaddas Mustafayev
Mugaddas Mustafayev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The US military has completed a new round of strikes on Iranian territory, during which approximately 90 targets were hit.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this on its X page.

CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at further degrading Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the command, air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline were hit.

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