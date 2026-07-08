Uzbekistan Airports, Air China discuss boosting Beijing-Tashkent flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan Airports and Air China have discussed expanding air connectivity between Uzbekistan and China, including plans to more than double the frequency of regular flights between Beijing and Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airports following the talks at Uzbekistan Airports' headquarters during a meeting with an Air China delegation led by external directors Xu Niansha, Tam Wan Chi, and Gao Chunlei.

The sides discussed prospects for further mutually beneficial cooperation, including increasing the frequency of regular Beijing-Tashkent-Beijing flights from three to seven services per week.

“The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the frequency of scheduled flights on the Beijing-Tashkent-Beijing route from three to seven times a week,” Uzbekistan Airports said.

The meeting also focused on expanding Air China's route network in Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan Airports presented the infrastructure capabilities of the country's international airports, including regional airports with potential to handle additional international services.

Air China representatives showed particular interest in airports in Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley and expressed interest in assessing opportunities to launch air services to the region.

“The Chinese side expressed interest in exploring the prospects for opening air connections with the Fergana Valley, noting the region's significant potential for developing tourism, business, and humanitarian ties,” Uzbekistan Airports noted.

Uzbekistan Airports said it is ready to further develop its partnership with Air China to expand the route network, increase passenger traffic, and strengthen transport connectivity between Uzbekistan and China.