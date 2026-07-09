Turkmenistan, Tajikistan hold second Business Council meeting in Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan held the second meeting of their Business Council in Dushanbe.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Particular attention was paid to expanding mutual trade, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics interaction, and collaboration in agriculture, the chemical industry and tourism," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Turkmen delegation was led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov, while the Tajik side was headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Rahmonalizoda Farhodshoh.

The meeting brought together representatives of government agencies, business circles and entrepreneurs from both countries. The participants stressed the importance of strengthening direct business contacts to unlock the full potential of bilateral economic cooperation.

The information indicates that, the agenda also included presentations on investment opportunities, free economic zones and transport infrastructure in Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The practical part of the event continued with business-to-business meetings focused on prospective joint projects and new areas of partnership.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have steadily expanded business cooperation in recent years through the Turkmen-Tajik Business Council and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. The 13th session of the intergovernmental commission, held in Ashgabat in October 2024, focused on trade, transport, energy, agriculture and industrial cooperation.

Business-to-business engagement has also intensified. Ahead of the first Business Council meeting in 2024, representatives of Turkmenistan's private sector and Tajikistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry identified light industry, oil and gas, food processing and the agro-industrial sector as priority areas for joint projects. The Tajik side also backed the opening of a Turkmen Trade House in Dushanbe to facilitate bilateral commerce.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, bilateral trade exceeded $19.3 million in 2024. The two countries trade mainly in petroleum products, vegetable oils, fertilizers, chemical products, aluminum and agricultural goods, while also pursuing closer cooperation through regional transport initiatives and cross-border business projects.