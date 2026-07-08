Uzbekistan, French companies debate new investment opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and leading French companies have discussed expanding investment and technological cooperation in infrastructure, energy, mining, transport, water management, and digitalization.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Akhadbek Khaydarov, and a French business delegation led by Claude Imauven, Chairman of the France–Uzbekistan Business Council.

According to the ministry, the meeting brought together representatives of major French companies, including Orano, IKA Technology, Suez, Alstom, Blue Water Intelligence, Groupe SNEF, IFP Training, Voltalia, and VINCI Construction Grands Projets, as well as officials from relevant Uzbek ministries and agencies.

In the course of the meeting, the sides noted that economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and France has continued to strengthen in recent years, supported by regular high-level dialogue and growing opportunities for trade, investment, and technology partnerships.

“The parties discussed measures to expand cooperation with French companies, improve the implementation of existing projects, and advance new investment initiatives,” the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

Discussions focused on implementing infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships, digitalizing tax, customs, and budget administration, modernizing irrigation and water supply systems, improving transport infrastructure, and launching new projects in the energy and mining sectors.

The parties also exchanged views on practical cooperation mechanisms and future joint initiatives, highlighting the role of French expertise and technologies in supporting Uzbekistan's economic reforms and infrastructure modernization.

“The technological capabilities and international experience of French companies could become an important factor in supporting the country's ongoing reforms and investment activity,” the ministry noted.