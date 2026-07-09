Azerbaijani FM signals upcoming updates on TRIPP route project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. We expect new developments related to the TRIPP project to emerge in the near future, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Bayramov made the remark while answering questions from journalists following a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the professional holiday of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service personnel, celebrated on July 9.

According to the minister, initial negotiations on the TRIPP project are underway with the United States and Armenia.

“However, both the starting and ending points of the route are located on Azerbaijani territory. Therefore, our American colleagues are keeping us informed about the project’s progress. Work is currently underway to prepare the necessary documentation. We expect new updates on this matter in the near future,” he said.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

In January 2026, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project.

According to a joint statement by Mirzoyan and Rubio, Armenia intends to approve and support the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be responsible for developing the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial period of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74 percent stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining 26 percent for itself.