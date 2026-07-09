Tajikistan launches major agricultural overhaul: what it means for economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The Government of Tajikistan has recently approved several long-term state programs, with the centerpiece being initiatives for the development of the cotton and sericulture industries for 2026-2030.

At the same time, the government reviewed initiatives covering rural libraries, energy, industry, tourism, official statistics, and investment policy. Separate directives related to the agricultural sector focused on expanding double cropping on irrigated land, building reserves of seed material, and implementing projects aimed at rural development.

The decision to place particular emphasis on agriculture reflects the sector's continued importance to the country's economy. According to official statistics, Tajikistan's gross agricultural output totaled 11.68 billion somoni ($1.26 billion) in January-May 2026, up 7.5% compared to the same period last year. Crop production increased by 4.9% to 3.79 billion somoni ($409.66 million), while livestock production rose by 8.7% to 7.89 billion somoni ($852.82 million).

The structure of agricultural production also demonstrates the continued dominant role of household farms, which account for 58.7% of the country's total agricultural output. Dehkan (farmer) farms contribute another 25.9%, while agricultural enterprises account for the remaining 15.4%. This distribution underscores the central role of small-scale producers in the agricultural sector and their importance for its future development.

The state program for the innovative development of the cotton sector is designed to address several priorities simultaneously. These include introducing new domestic and foreign cotton varieties, increasing cotton yields, training specialists, and strengthening the industry's export potential. Cotton remains one of Tajikistan's traditional export crops and an important source of raw materials for the textile industry.

At the same time, official statistics indicate that agricultural development remains uneven. During the first five months of the year, potato production increased by 16.2%, fruit output rose by 4.5%, and melon and watermelon production grew by 2.3%. Meanwhile, grain production declined by 2%, vegetable output fell by 10.2%, and fodder crop production decreased by 3.7%. These trends may partly reflect seasonal factors and shifts in cropping patterns, but they also point to the need to improve the resilience of certain crop production segments.

Against this backdrop, the government's directive to expand double cropping on irrigated land and ensure adequate seed reserves appears to be part of a broader strategy to increase agricultural output without significantly expanding cultivated land.

The second major initiative focuses on the development of sericulture and cocoon processing. The state program envisages restoring mulberry plantations, importing silkworm eggs, modernizing processing facilities, and increasing the production of value-added silk products. In addition to creating new jobs, the authorities expect the initiative to strengthen the industry's export potential and attract additional investment.

This approach is consistent with the government's broader strategy of increasing the share of higher value-added production. Rather than exporting raw materials alone, expanding domestic processing industries could allow the country to retain a larger share of the economic value generated within its borders. However, achieving this objective will depend on the scale of investment, access to modern technologies, and the ability of local producers to compete in international markets.

At the same time, the government's attention to rural libraries reflects an effort to combine rural economic development with the modernization of social infrastructure. The state program for 2027–2031 provides for the computerization of libraries, internet connectivity, the creation of electronic book collections, professional training for library staff, and expanded access to educational resources for young people.

These measures complement the government's broader focus on developing human capital, which has increasingly become part of the national policy agenda in recent months. In May, Dushanbe hosted an international forum of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) dedicated to investments in science and the future of agrifood systems in Europe and Central Asia. One of the forum's key themes was greater engagement of young farmers, researchers, and entrepreneurs in agricultural modernization, alongside expanded access to financing, modern technologies, and markets. In this context, the development of educational infrastructure and workforce training can be viewed as interconnected elements of the country's long-term development strategy.

Meanwhile, official statistics also point to the continued expansion of the livestock sector. As of June 1, the country's cattle population reached 3.07 million head, up 9.4% year-on-year, while the number of sheep and goats increased by 11.6% to 8.2 million head. Household farms account for 94.2% of cattle and 81.8% of sheep and goats, meaning that the overwhelming majority of livestock production remains concentrated in private households.

Alongside agriculture, the government also considered industrial policy and investment initiatives. Among them was a draft agreement with Crystal Green Glass on the construction of facilities for quartz mining and processing, as well as the production of flat glass and glass containers. The cabinet also approved regulations governing the connection of renewable energy facilities to the national power grid and reviewed measures to support the tourism sector. Taken together, these initiatives illustrate the government's intention to develop multiple sectors of the economy simultaneously and reduce dependence on any single industry.

Future developments could follow several scenarios. If the state programs are implemented successfully, Tajikistan could increase production of cotton, silk, and processed agricultural products, boost export revenues, expand rural employment, and attract additional investment into the agro-industrial sector.

Another possible scenario is that implementation of individual projects could be constrained by the pace of financing, the level of technological modernization, infrastructure limitations, or market conditions, resulting in a more gradual realization of the anticipated economic benefits.

A third possibility is that the strongest results will be achieved only in certain regions or industries, while the effectiveness of the remaining programs will depend on the quality of implementation, cooperation between the government and the private sector, and the ability of small-scale producers to take advantage of the support mechanisms provided.