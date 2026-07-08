SOCAR president, Zimbabwe parliament speaker discuss energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR and Zimbabwe's parliament discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the energy sector, SOCAR said.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, to discuss potential cooperation across various segments of the energy industry, experience sharing and other issues of mutual interest, the company said in a statement.

"During the meeting, SOCAR presented Azerbaijan's energy strategy and the country's globally significant energy projects, as well as the investment climate, highlighting the country's political and economic stability and favorable conditions for foreign investors. The company also briefed the Zimbabwean delegation on SOCAR's transformation from a national oil and gas company into an international energy group with diversified operations and projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad," said SOCAR.

Reportedly, the discussions also covered SOCAR's renewable energy projects, decarbonization targets and broader sustainability agenda.

The company said the meeting also focused on digital transformation, noting that SOCAR is investing in data center projects and artificial intelligence technologies. It added that three of the company's facilities have been recognized as Digital Lighthouses by the World Economic Forum.

SOCAR has been steadily expanding its presence in Africa as part of its international growth strategy.

This year, the company acquired a 10% stake in the Baleine offshore oil and gas project in Côte d'Ivoire alongside Italy's Eni. The project is positioned as Africa's first net-zero emissions offshore oil and gas development, in line with SOCAR's decarbonization and sustainable energy strategy.

SOCAR Trading has also identified Africa as one of its priority regions for future expansion, alongside Southeast Asia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India, according to previous company statements.