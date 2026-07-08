Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss creation of bilateral Business Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov paid a working visit to Turkmenistan.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy said in a report.

During the visit, Turkmen President Sardar Berdimuhamedov received an Azerbaijani delegation. At the meeting, they exchanged views on further strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect, diversifying business partnerships, promoting joint initiatives, and expanding regional economic and trade cooperation.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, received Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations as a result of the political will of the heads of state. It was noted that the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan with a large delegation last month, as well as the documents signed between the two countries with the participation of the heads of state, made a significant contribution to elevating cooperation to a new level.

The parties discussed priority areas of economic cooperation, large-scale projects being implemented to diversify interaction, and new partnership opportunities.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Guvanch Agajanov.

During the meeting, it was noted that the rich energy potential and natural resources of both countries provide a solid foundation for developing economic partnership. The parties discussed prospects for transporting energy resources to international markets, improving the legal and contractual framework in this field, and implementing joint energy projects.

It was emphasized that the favorable geographical positions of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan create significant advantages for the development of international transport corridors. The parties underlined the importance of transport and energy security issues on the global agenda and noted both countries' contributions to ensuring regional and global energy and transport security.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of developing humanitarian ties alongside economic cooperation. In this regard, it was noted that the Days of Turkmen Culture held in Azerbaijan last year contributed to further strengthening friendly relations between the two peoples.

During the business visit to Turkmenistan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov also met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Turkmen co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Nokerguly Atagulyev. The parties exchanged views on increasing the efficiency of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission's activities, expanding trade and investment ties, developing cooperation in industry, transport, infrastructure and tourism, and advancing projects of mutual interest.

As part of the business visit, the ninth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held.

Speaking at the meeting, the Azerbaijani co-chair of the Commission, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, stressed that the strategic course defined by the heads of state determines the development of bilateral relations in all areas. He noted that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission serves as an important platform for systematically expanding cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, industry, energy, transport, logistics and other sectors. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to develop cooperation aimed at promoting mutual investments, intensifying ties between business communities and implementing joint projects. The minister also expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the construction of a mosque complex in the city of Fuzuli as a brotherly gift, noting that the project is a vivid example of the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

For his part, the Turkmen co-chair of the Commission, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev, emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on mutual trust and strategic partnership. He noted that the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission are of great importance for expanding cooperation into new areas, accelerating the implementation of existing projects and further deepening economic ties. Nokerguly Atagulyev also expressed gratitude for the Dostlug oil tanker gifted by Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, noting that this initiative contributes to further strengthening relations between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted the initiative to establish a bilateral Business Council aimed at expanding economic cooperation and diversifying export routes between the two countries.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed providing for enhanced cooperation in trade and economic relations, energy, transport, agriculture, food security, environmental protection, water infrastructure and other priority areas.

As part of the visit, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov also met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

The meeting discussed prospects for expanding economic dialogue and business partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The parties exchanged views on developing cooperation in the energy sector, implementing joint projects and other areas of mutual interest.