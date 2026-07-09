U.S. resumes strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The US military has resumed strikes on Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote this on its X page.

"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," the Command noted.

According to the statement of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the command's forces completed another offensive operation against Iran on July 7 and hit more than 80 targets with high-precision munitions in immediate response to Iran's recent attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.