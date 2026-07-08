Kazakhstan, U.S. Arizona discuss expanding investment, education ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kazakhstan and the U.S. state of Arizona have discussed expanding cooperation in education, investment, and trade, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was held between Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Kazakhstan's Honorary Consul in Arizona Hugh Hallman

"The sides discussed further development of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in education, the economy, and investment, as well as strengthening interregional ties with the partner state of Arizona, where cooperation continues to expand across a wide range of areas," the ministry said.

Particular attention was paid to the successful partnership between Manash Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University and the University of Arizona, which the ministry described as a flagship example of academic cooperation between the two countries. More than 1,200 students are currently enrolled in the joint educational programs, while the first graduates of the dual-degree program are expected to receive their diplomas on July 11.

The meeting also focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, attracting investment in renewable energy, agricultural technologies, and information technologies, as well as organizing reciprocal business missions between Kazakhstan and Arizona.

According to the ministry, Arizona is one of the United States' leading economic and innovation hubs, with well-developed high-tech, mining, agriculture, and education sectors.